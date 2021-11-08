CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Man arrested for threatening woman at gunpoint in Randolph County

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvkzP_0cqOCn7w00

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening a woman at gunpoint in Randolph County.

On Nov. 4, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Point Mountain Road in Valley Head in reference to a call of wanton endangerment, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies learned that Dustin Vess, 40, had pointed a gun in the caller’s face, and said ‘Do you want to die, motherf***er?’ deputies said.

Man charged after allegedly assaulting woman with wooden club in Grafton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAEFn_0cqOCn7w00
Dustin Vess

After that, deputies were advised that Vess was running across from the victim’s residence; they found Vess near a rock pile and “gave multiple commands for him to come out with his hands up,” according to the complaint.

Vess complied, but when deputies ordered him to his knees while deputies had their firearms drawn, Vess said ‘I’m not, ****ing go ahead and shoot me then’; however, because deputies were able to see Vess’ hands away from his pockets, deputies advised they would deploy a taser if he did not comply, deputies said.

At that point, Vess complied with deputies’ commands, and deputies were able to detain him; a search of Vess’ person resulted in deputies finding a bag of alprazolam pills, an open pocket knife and a .22 caliber round, according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Vess where the gun was, he said ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, I can’t own a gun,’ but deputies were able to find the firearm in the path which Vess used to attempt to flee from deputies, deputies said.

After Vess was in custody, deputies learned that the victim had gone to Vess’ residence to ask him about a stolen chainsaw, Vess “ran into the bathroom and grabbed a gun,” at which point he brandished it at the victim, according to the complaint.

Vess has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBOY 12 News

WVU issues campus warning after arson report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Police (UPD) issued a campus warning on Friday, Nov. 12, after officers received a report of arson at the Mountainlair student union. The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday that appears to have been set near an upstairs doorway in the Mountainlair. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Randolph County, WV
City
Valley Head, WV
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

Crews fighting brush fire in Marion County

WINFIELD, W.Va. – Fire crews have been at the scene of a brush fire in Marion County for several hours. The fire was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Marion County 911. According to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is covering 15 to 20 acres off Pricketts […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

304 Jeepers present check to Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s for ‘Shop with a Deputy’ program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 304 Jeepers presented a check to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday to help with the cost of ‘Shop with a Deputy’ event that serves underprivileged kids. The money was raised through their Jeep event called ‘Back the Blue Ride’ where they ride through local town raising funds. This year’s event […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy