No, Bison Aren’t Leaving Yellowstone Because of a Super Volcano

By Doc Holliday
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If I had a nickel for every conspiracy theorist that has said bison are leaving Yellowstone National Park because the super-volcano is about to erupt, I'd be a rich man. Let's deal with this theory with a crazy thing called "facts". I've seen multiple videos in the past week...

Lansing, MI
