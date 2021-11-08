CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks designate Russell Wilson, Dee Eskridge, Nigel Warrior for return to practice

By Liz Mathews
 6 days ago
Ahead of the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks have officially designated quarterback Russell Wilson, rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Nigel Warrior to return to practice.

Wilson, who was just medically cleared to play on Monday, missed the last three games following surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand, Eskridge has been sidelined recovering from a concussion he suffered in the season opener, and Warrior has been on the IR since he was claimed via Baltimore at the start of September.

All three players remain on the team’s injured reserve and will need to be activated back to the 53-man roster to play on game day. Corresponding roster moves will need to be made to make room for any of the three to return to the active roster.

