No, Bison Aren’t Leaving Yellowstone Because of a Super Volcano

“About the only difference is mine has wider side mirrors than the one on the show,” the owner says of his Yellowstone-branded Dodge. This diehard has beaten Yellowstone‘s arrival in Texas for the show’s upcoming 6666 spinoff. Like so many of us Outsiders, super-fan Jeremy Hayhurst fell in love with the Modern Western. He was particularly taken with John Dutton’s black Dodge Ram, too. And now he has one of his own: a near-perfect match right down to the iconic decal on the doors.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO