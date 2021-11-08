No, Bison Aren’t Leaving Yellowstone Because of a Super Volcano

This Kevin Costner–led drama enters its fourth season Sunday night, and warrants more consideration than it gets from certain corners of the culture. There’s a TV show called Yellowstone from Taylor Sheridan that’s so wildly popular, it was last year’s most-watched cable series, beating out The Walking Dead for the distinction. It’s a sudsy contemporary Western about the Dutton family, the land they stole 150 years ago, their ruthless fight to fend off greedy developers, and the nearby Native Americans who intend to take it back. It stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton. It combines stunning cinematography with storylines reminiscent of Succession’s power grabs, The Godfather’s mob mentality, and Dallas’s bitchy in-fighting— except with cattle. It launches its fourth season with a two-hour premiere Sunday night on the Paramount Network.
