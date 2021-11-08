CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Designate Russell Wilson, Dee Eskridge and Nigel Warrior For Return to Practice

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 6 days ago

Reinforcements are well on their way for the Seahawks this week. In addition to quarterback Russell Wilson (finger), receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) and cornerback Nigel Warrior (leg) have been designated for return to practice, the team announced. All three will have 21 days before they're required to be activated from injured reserve.

News of Wilson's inclusion is unsurprising, coming shortly after Dr. Steven Shin cleared him for "full return" from middle finger surgery. The expectation is that Seattle's star quarterback will be under center when the team travels to Green Bay for a Week 10 matchup with the Packers this Sunday.

The Seahawks went 1-2 in Wilson's absence, defeating the Jaguars by a score of 31-7 before heading into their bye week. In 13 quarters and an overtime period's worth of work, backup quarterback Geno Smith completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Eskridge has been on injured reserve since October 7, but he sustained his injury all the way back in the team's 28-16 win over the Colts in Week 1. His symptoms lingered for quite some time, forcing him to miss all but one practice in the buildup to his IR stint.

Seattle's top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft just recently rejoined the team after heading down to Florida for what head coach Pete Carroll called "a visual training program." It's unknown at this time if Eskridge will make his way back as quickly as Wilson is anticipated to, but more clarity should be given on that when Carroll speaks to the media later today.

The Seahawks will also get their first real look at Warrior this week. The 23-year old defensive back landed on IR just seven days after he was claimed off waivers.

One concerning omission from this list, however, is running back Chris Carson (neck). Carroll indicated the fifth-year back had a chance to return out of the bye week, but that does not appear to be the case.

Nevertheless, the good news outweighs the bad for the Seahawks today as they turn their attention to the second half of the 2021 season. The NFC West lead is far out of reach, but they only find themselves one game out of the conference's final wild-card spot. However, they'll have to overcome one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL, which starts with back-to-back games against the 7-2 Packers and 8-1 Cardinals. At the very least, they're getting healthy at the right time.

Comments / 0

Related
profootballrumors.com

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Cleared To Play

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been given the green light to return (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Wilson, who has been sidelined since undergoing finger surgery in October, could suit up as soon as this Sunday against the Packers. [RELATED: Latest On Seahawks, OBJ]. Wilson has been gunning...
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson cleared to return, setting up potential showdown with Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

SEATTLE — Sunday’s Seahawks game at Green Bay may feature a Russell Wilson-Aaron Rodgers quarterback matchup after all. Wilson, who missed the past three games after suffering a ruptured tendon and dislocation in his right middle finger Oct. 7 against the Rams, was officially designed as returning to practice off of Injured Reserve on Monday, according to a statement released by the team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 2021 'Midseason' Awards: Offense

Thanks to the NFL deciding to add an 18th week and 17th game to the schedule, there's no longer a true midway point to the season. But as the 3-5 Seahawks head into their Week 9 bye, coach Pete Carroll is treating this week as such. "I'm totally screwed up,"...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

The Seahawks Need Rebuild, Not Tune-Up

The Seahawks have lost three straight games for the first time in the Russell Wilson era, albeit without Wilson taking a snap in two and a half of them. In the two games with Geno Smith at the helm, the long-held truth of Seahawks fans has been confirmed: Seattle isn’t anything without Russell Wilson. If Seattle was a car, Wilson is the engine. And without the engine, the car is worthless.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
SeahawkMaven

Assessing Seahawks' Playoff Odds at 2-5

The Seahawks are at the nadir of Pete Carroll’s tenure as head coach: 2-5 with star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) still on the injured reserve list. So, using future optimism as a distraction from the grim present, let’s talk about how Seattle can still make the playoffs!. Hold off on...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Russell Wilson's Absence Reveals Skeletons in Seahawks' Closet

It's almost October 31, so you know I'm going with a Halloween bit. It's unavoidable, just like the Seahawks' fatal truths. When someone has "skeletons in the closet," it usually doesn't mean the closet in their master bedroom is literally full of osseous matter. Rather, it alludes to an embarrassing or damning fact about them that could tarnish their reputation or good standing.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Concussion#American Football#Packers#Ir#Seattle
SeahawkMaven

It's Nearly Time For Seahawks to Shift Focus Towards Development

The Seahawks' season is all but lost at this point. After dropping five of their last six games, they sit at an abysmal record of 2-5. And despite being just a game-and-a-half out of a wild-card spot, the path to get there is murky at best, thanks to one of the tougher remaining schedules in the NFL.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: 3 Trade Deadline Deals Seahawks Should Make

Under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks have been among the most active teams in the NFL at the trade deadline over the past 11 years, orchestrating several notable deals to bolster their team. Back in 2010, Schneider rolled the dice by acquiring running back Marshawn Lynch, who wound up...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Confirms Return to Seahawks from Injury in Twitter Post: 'It's Time'

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson confirmed he's ready to return to the field with a video in a Twitter post Monday:. It’s Time. <a href="https://t.co/DVdHxn9hos">pic.twitter.com/DVdHxn9hos</a>. After Wilson's post, the Seahawks confirmed the quarterback's status:. The video showed clips of his recovery from the middle finger injury on his right hand...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
265
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy