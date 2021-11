WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is stepping up pressure on Russia over a buildup of troops along its frontier with Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Ukrainian counterpart in Washington that the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity is “ironclad” and will not change. He said any Russian escalation along the border would be viewed with “grave concern.” Blinken said the U.S. did not know Russia’s intentions but said Moscow’s “playbook” has been in the past to invent provocations along its border to justify military intervention. Earlier, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe said senior Russian officials have been warned of potential consequences for any increased threat to Ukraine’s security.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO