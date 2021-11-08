CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

DUI charge for woman allegedly driving wrong way on I-10

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBQOr_0cqOB98S00

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Daphne Police have charged a woman from Prichard with a DUI after she was spotted driving the wrong way on I-10.

The DPD report says at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 7, a 911 call came in about a vehicle driving east on the westbound lanes of I-10.

DPD spotted the driver around 2:20 a.m., where the driver was driving in the left lane of I-10 westbound. The officer conducted a traffic stop where the driver of the Jeep Patriot turned into the median as if to turn around, says the DPD report.

No one injured after car crashes into front of residential home

The Jeep got stuck in a ditch where the officer was able to conduct the traffic stop over the PA system, as the car was moving back and forth to try and get out of the ditch.

According to the report, the driver, Bria Edwards, rolled down her window but had a hard time following instructions. Edwards voluntarily admitted to being “kind of drunk.”

DPD says an odor of marijuana came from the car and a bottle of Pink Whitney was found on the passenger seat.

After the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test of the sobriety test, Edwards failed. The DPD report says she was asked on a scale of 0 to 10 how drunk she was Edwards said 5.

Florida woman in ski mask breaks into home, fights resident, says sheriff’s office

Edwards blew a 0.18 on the breath test and after her car was towed taken to the Malbis Freestanding ER to be evaluated.

Edwards was given a citation for driving while suspended, failure to display insurance, driving on the wrong side of the highway, careless driving, and a DUI. Edwards court date is set for Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story said Edwards was from Baldwin County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG News 5

Neighbors rushed to help in deadly Mobile house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning new information about what happened in a house fire that took the life of a Mobile man Saturday morning. The tragedy is rallying neighbors to help. Even more than a day after the fire that destroyed this home, parts of it are still smoldering–a sign of how intense everything […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Daphne, AL
City
Prichard, AL
Daphne, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Young child accidentally shoots self, seriously injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Family members say a young child accidentally shot himself early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on Alba Street before 8 am.  Family members say the child, approximately two years old, found a gun and injured himself. The child was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s hospital. The condition of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced for 2020 attempted murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced 45 years in prison today after he was found guilty of attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm for a shooting back in 2020.  A judge ordered Airon Carmack to serve a 25-year minimum sentence, followed by 20 years of probation, according to a news release […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#I 10#Drunk Driving#Pa System#Jeep#Dpd
WKRG News 5

MPD’s Most Wanted Man: Where is Joshua Smiley?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one of its two most wanted men Friday. DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill was taken into custody for the shooting death of a 74-year-old man in his apartment at Florida St. and Airport Blvd. in June. Now, one man remains on the department’s Most Wanted List: Joshua Smiley. Smiley, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police arrest suspect in shooting death of 74-year-old man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a man Friday, Nov.12 for the alleged shooting death of a 74-year-old man. Mobile Police said on Tuesday, June 29, at about 11:22 p.m., DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill forced his way into James Jones’ apartment at 2602 South Florida St. and shot him. The U.S. Marshals Task Force along […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Homicide at St. Stephens Road in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police responded to a shooting on Nov. 13 at 3305 St. Stephens Road. Prichard Police determined that Abdar R. Yelldon, 44, was shot several times inside his vehicle.  EMS confirmed that Yelldon passed away from his injuries, upgrading the shooting to a homicide, according to a news release from the […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Three charged in Franklin County drug bust

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —The meth problem has been plaguing rural communities in the Panhandle, an issue the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been diligently working to stop. And they are continuing to make a dent in the meth problem. Deputies invited News 13 to do a ride-along as they shut down yet another drug […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire extinguished inside local pizza restaurant

UPDATE (6:28 p.m. 10/16/21): The Destin Fire Department announced Nov. 13 that the Fire at Vinny Mcguire’s pizza building was extinguished with no injuries. ORIGINAL STORY: OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) responded to a fire Nov. 13 at Vinny McGuire’s restaurant in Destin.  Deputies encourage residents to use caution […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

One dead in house fire on Pillans Street Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person is dead after a house fire on Pillans Street in Mobile. An 89-year-old man was found trapped in the house after fires had been put out and pronounced dead at the scene. MFRD said crews responded to the 700 block of Pillans Street around 8:27 a.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy