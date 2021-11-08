CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Credit unions launch holiday meal program

By Newsroom
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — There’s a new initiative afoot called Holiday Meals for Mainers. This month and next month, the Maine Credit Union League’s campaign encourages people to donate $5 or more to help feed those in need....

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Salvation Army to resume noon meal program

WATERLOO -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will resume its noon meal program Monday at 89 Franklin St. Free meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Volunteers are always needed for meal preparation and serving. For more information or to volunteer, call...
WATERLOO, IA
kmvt

Supply chain shortages could affect holiday meals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Food shortages and delays have been reported all across the United States, a recent poll says 60% of U.S. adults have been unable to get a product they wanted because of shortages, and with the holidays fast approaching, the owner of Simerly’s suggests stocking up early.
WENDELL, ID
swnewsmedia.com

Fare for All holiday meals return

Fare for All, a community program that offers affordable groceries offers its signature Holiday Packs will be available in November and December. “Every year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. In a time when so many families need affordable and healthy food, we want to offer accessible options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, program coordinator.
CHASKA, MN
kgncnewsnow.com

Access Community Credit Union

United States Internal Revenue Service, IRS, Check and Corner of Envelope. The Access Community Credit Union is giving out some money to local organizations in the Panhandle. The Credit Union is giving away one-thousand dollars to 20 different organizations for a total of 20-thousand dollars. They’ll be setting up appointments...
PANHANDLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Daily Gate City

Spaghetti meal raises funds for backpack food program

During the school week, all students are guaranteed healthy meals. All students may not have that same guarantee over the weekend, as some families face food insecurity. That’s where the backpack program comes in. Kathleen Pilkington, an elder of Union First Presbyterian, said Union Presbyterian Church, along with its parish...
CHARITIES
kuic.com

Vacaville Veterans Holiday Dinner Meal Deliveries

Like the rest of the world, the Vacaville Veterans continue to be challenged by the COVID 19 pandemic. We want to be able to provide our annual FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinner again this year so we will deliver meals to anyone in the local area who calls in advance. As usual, the menu will be turkey and ham and all the trimmings, and those who call in beforehand will.
VACAVILLE, CA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg donates $65K to Meals on Wheels program

PARKERSBURG — The City of Parkersburg is helping to make sure many area seniors will be getting a prepared meal daily during the week. Mayor Tom Joyce, Development Director Ryan Barber and Development Projects Administrator Andrew Thomas presented a $65,000 check to the Wood County Senior Citizens Association to support its “Meals on Wheels” program.
PARKERSBURG, WV
hometownsource.com

CEAP shifts model for growing Meals on Wheels program

A smattering of the approximately 450 volunteers for Community Emergency Assistance Program’s Meals on Wheels program left headquarters around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 with insulated black bags slung over their shoulders, hauling hot apple-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes with Brussels sprouts, a dinner roll and a fresh fruit cup to the home of a local senior.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#Credit Unions#Union League#Charity#Holiday Meals For Mainers#Mcul Public Affairs#Good Shepherd Food Bank#Full Plates
Nottingham MD

The Education Foundation launches ‘Putting Students First’ grant program in partnership with First Financial Federal Credit Union

TOWSON, MD—The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools has announced the launch of the “Putting Students First” grant program in partnership with First Financial Federal Credit Union (FFFCU). This grant program will award up to 10 BCPS educators with grants of $500 each to enhance student learning with additional...
TOWSON, MD
WTAP

“Meals on Wheels” program receives $65K grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce presented the Wood County Senior Citizens Association with a $65,000 check for the center’s “Meals on Wheels” program for elderly citizens in the area. “Meals on Wheels” helps seniors who are homebound and don’t have regular access to food. The program usually...
PARKERSBURG, WV
NRVNews

Holiday Meal Box Drive

United Way NRV is in need of turkeys and food for our annual Holiday Meal Box Program. All contributions will be used to ensure local families have a holiday meal on their table this season. You can easily donate monetarily to help us purchase needed items. Did you know that...
CHARITIES
Sun-Journal

OTIS celebrates International Credit Union Day

JAY — On October 21, credit unions in countries all over the world celebrated the 73rd Anniversary of International Credit Union Day. This year, OTIS Federal Credit Union employees chose to commemorate this unique holiday with a week long campaign of Random Acts of Kindness. Armed with a budget of $2,000, a committee of nine employees took turns visiting various establishments all over OTIS FCU’s field of membership—from Rangeley to Turner and points between—and surprising individuals and organizations with groceries, gas, meals, baked goods, fuel assistance, donations, and more. Each employee was permitted to spend their allocated funds at their discretion while covering their respective geographic area.
JAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NEWS CENTER Maine

Meals on Wheels program seeks community sponsors

BREWER, Maine — An agency providing meals for homebound seniors in Eastern Maine is asking for community help this upcoming holiday season. Eastern Area Agency on Aging, with help from more than 120 volunteers, serves 750 homebound seniors in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Washington counties. EAAA officials said the Meals...
BREWER, ME
mesabitribune.com

North Star Credit Union supports local businesses

COOK — North Star Credit Union staff shopped and supported local and used items purchased to raise funds for feeding local families in need. Each staff member was given $100.00 by North Star Credit Union to shop at a local store in our communities as part of CU Forward Day, which is a statewide movement where credit unions come together to volunteer, give back to our communities, and spread kindness. Nearly $2,900 was spent shopping locally in our communities of Cook, Nashwauk, Brooks, and West Duluth and the surrounding areas. “This project was a way to give back to our communities by supporting our local businesses and also a nonprofit in the region,” said Jennifer Stedt, Executive Vice President for North Star Credit Union. “Our local businesses and nonprofits are such an integral part of our region and make an impact with the work that they do. We wanted to find a way to show our support for all they do.” Staff took the items that were purchased locally and put together packages for an online auction. The proceeds from the auction went to a local nonprofit chosen by our staff. Each staff had a vote for a local nonprofit and all the votes were then put on a random wheel generator for the final recipient. The Cook Community Food Shelf, which provides food to the Cook area, was chosen by the wheel to receive $1,660 that was raised from the online auction. “We are appreciative of the community for supporting the auction and for our staff who also contributed time and funds to support this initiative,” said Stedt. “We are proud to be a part of CU Forward Day and know that we made a difference in the lives of people in our community.” Cleo Cottrell of the Cook Community Food Shelf was touched to receive the donation that will help with their mission. They typically are able to assist local 60 to 65 families a month. North Star Credit Union has branches in Cook, Nashwauk, Brooks, and West Duluth.
CHARITIES
Kenosha News.com

Meals on Wheels program desperately in need of volunteer drivers

These are lean times for Meals on Wheels. The organization that provides at-home meal delivery for home-bound seniors and other adults throughout the Kenosha area is experiencing a severe shortage of volunteer drivers. Twice this week, eight of its 30 routes were without drivers. Making sure no one went without...
KENOSHA, WI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Riverview Credit Union conducts annual food drive

BELPRE — Riverview Credit Union will conduct its seventh annual Food Drive to support the Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta during November. “At our core, all credit unions operate under a ‘people helping people’ philosophy,” Doug Ankrom, Riverview president and CEO, said. “This simple idea drives not only how we operate but also our commitment to strengthening out local communities. We are proud to support local organizations, such as the Gospel Mission Food Pantry, that seek to improve the lives of individuals and families.”
BELPRE, OH
jtv.tv

TRUE Community Credit Union Celebrates 30 Years of Financial Education Program

(November 9, 2021 5:14 PM)TRUE Community Credit Union reached a milestone this week, its 30th year of providing free financial education resources to Jackson, Ingham and Washtenaw counties. TRUE Community Credit Union has partnered with various community organizations to provide a free and fun understanding of how money works and...
EDUCATION
WISH-TV

How to create a vegan holiday meal

There are plenty of traditional foods we eat around the holidays, but modern menus must have something for everyone, including your family and friends who are vegan or following a special diet. A new survey from Whole Foods Market found that over half of Americans say offering vegan options at...
RECIPES
myburbank.com

Media City Credit Union is Collecting Winter Clothes this Holiday Season

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative that returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, will be hosting its first-ever Winter Clothes Drive starting November 15th. “Warm, dry clothes are needed year-round for survivors of domestic violence and those experiencing homelessness here in our community,” states Ana Ordoñez, CEO...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy