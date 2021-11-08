Credit unions launch holiday meal program

COOK — North Star Credit Union staff shopped and supported local and used items purchased to raise funds for feeding local families in need. Each staff member was given $100.00 by North Star Credit Union to shop at a local store in our communities as part of CU Forward Day, which is a statewide movement where credit unions come together to volunteer, give back to our communities, and spread kindness. Nearly $2,900 was spent shopping locally in our communities of Cook, Nashwauk, Brooks, and West Duluth and the surrounding areas. “This project was a way to give back to our communities by supporting our local businesses and also a nonprofit in the region,” said Jennifer Stedt, Executive Vice President for North Star Credit Union. “Our local businesses and nonprofits are such an integral part of our region and make an impact with the work that they do. We wanted to find a way to show our support for all they do.” Staff took the items that were purchased locally and put together packages for an online auction. The proceeds from the auction went to a local nonprofit chosen by our staff. Each staff had a vote for a local nonprofit and all the votes were then put on a random wheel generator for the final recipient. The Cook Community Food Shelf, which provides food to the Cook area, was chosen by the wheel to receive $1,660 that was raised from the online auction. “We are appreciative of the community for supporting the auction and for our staff who also contributed time and funds to support this initiative,” said Stedt. “We are proud to be a part of CU Forward Day and know that we made a difference in the lives of people in our community.” Cleo Cottrell of the Cook Community Food Shelf was touched to receive the donation that will help with their mission. They typically are able to assist local 60 to 65 families a month. North Star Credit Union has branches in Cook, Nashwauk, Brooks, and West Duluth.

