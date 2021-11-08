CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinz creates ketchup under Mars-like conditions

By CNN
whdh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — First came the billionaires, then the movie stars — now ketchup is making its mark on the space race. Heinz revealed its first “Marz Edition” ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth in Mars-like conditions. A team of 14 astrobiologists worked for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at...

whdh.com

d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

The Intense Pressurized Conditions of Earth's Outer Core Have Been Recreated in a Lab

Thousands of kilometers under Earth's surface, under crushing pressures and scorching temperatures, the core of the planet can be found. There, an inner core consisting of a solid ball of nickel and iron is super-rotating inside the outer core, where the iron and nickel are fluid. The conditions of this outer core have now been recreated in a lab, by a team led by physicist Sébastien Merkel of the University of Lille in France – in such a way that scientists have been able to observe the structural deformation of iron. This not only has implications for understanding our own planet, but...
ASTRONOMY
Middletown Press

Heinz presents its ketchup 'Marz Edition', made with tomatoes grown in conditions that simulate the environment of Mars

Everything indicates that we are getting closer and closer to sending astronauts to Mars , largely because of Elon Musk 's interest in that planet . As a result of an off-Earth food production project, the Heinz Company introduced a special edition ketchup . The sauce, called 'Mars Edition' , is made with tomatoes grown in conditions that simulate the harsh soil and environment of the Red Planet.
INDUSTRY
fox29.com

Would you eat ketchup from Mars?

PHILADELPHIA - Heinz partnered up with the Aldrin Space Institute at Florida Institute of Technology to see how tomatoes grow in Martian soil. The soil is not actually from Mars, but we understand what Martian soil is like because of NASA expeditions to the red planet. It turns out the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mental_Floss

Heinz’s New Ketchup Was Made From Tomatoes Grown in a Mars-Like Greenhouse

If the question foremost on your mind at the thought of living in a colony on Mars is “But would I have access to ketchup?”, you’re going to love this news. As CNN reports, Heinz just unveiled “Marz Edition,” a batch of ketchup made from tomatoes that were grown in agricultural conditions meant to mimic those on Mars. The site for this feat was the “Red House,” a greenhouse at the Florida Institute of Technology’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design. There, a team of researchers led by Andrew Palmer, an associate professor of biological sciences at the school’s Aldrin Space Institute, spent thousands of hours fostering tomato plants with resources similar to what future Mars farmers would have.
AGRICULTURE
fit.edu

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ Ketchup Made Possible by Florida Tech Science

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Remember those potatoes Matt Damon’s character in The Martian worked so hard to grow while trying to survive on Mars? A Florida Tech astrobiologist, in concert with a global food company, has developed the perfect accompaniment. Say hello to Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Marz Edition. The end result...
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Attaining precise sample alignment under extreme conditions

The exact angular alignment of sample materials for the determination of their physical properties under extreme conditions is often difficult. Engineer Stefan Findeisen and physicist Dr. Hannes Kühne from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) have developed the "Rotax," a filigree two-axis rotator that can do just that. Now, the device is ready to conquer the market.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

Historians found a WWI bunker ‘frozen in time’ in the Alps. Climate change makes it a bittersweet discovery.

Tucked within an icy mountain lies a meticulously preserved World War I bunker. Climate change means we can now see it. The intact cavern-cum-barracks contains munitions, books, cigarette holders and animal bones, and it was once teeming with Austro-Hungarian troops. They staked out on Mount Scorluzzo, almost 3,000 meters (about 9,800 feet) above sea level, on the Italian-Swiss border, now part of Italy’s Stelvio National Park territory.
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

Bright Green Fireball Spotted By NJ, PA Residents

A bright green fireball lit up the sky on Wednesday night -- just after SpaceX's Crew-3 liftoff, Space.com reports.Nearly 500 people including some from New Jersey and Pennsylvania reported the fireball to the American Meteor Society.The Taurid fireball was visible at 9:12 EST on Nov. 10, just nine…
ASTRONOMY

