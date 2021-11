Thousands of travellers are jetting off for long-awaited reunions with family and friends as the United States reopened its borders to UK visitors.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operated a synchronised departure from Heathrow Airport on Monday morning – almost two years after the travel ban was introduced.Their aircraft took off from parallel runways at the west London airport on their way to New York JFK.The resumption of flights from the UK to the US was hailed as a “momentous” occasion, and a “day of celebration”.Robert Courts, under-secretary of state for transport, told the PA news agency: “This is...

