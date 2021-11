If you enjoy an adult beverage now and again, it's likely you've experienced "the spins." You've maybe had a few too many drinks and, once you try to lie down for a bit, the room begins spinning all around you (which may or may not send you lunging for the trash bin). So what gives? According to Mental Floss, alcohol impacts the fluid within your inner ears that helps you maintain your balance under sober circumstances. Normally, as you move around and turn your head from side to side or up and down, this inner ear fluid interacts with tiny, hair-like cell coverings that tell your brain to chill out. You're just moving around, nothing is wrong, and you should definitely stay upright.

