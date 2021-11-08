Medicine’s Mark Cameron gives insight on safety of outdoor dining in light of coronavirus variants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Public health data needs to be standardized and better publicized moving forward, a panel of experts said Friday during a Johns Hopkins University forum.
“If we face another crisis like the COVID pandemic, we are able to mobilize and have the data more quickly,” Archie Tse, a graphic designer for The New York Times, said. “Scientists as well as federal, state and local officials began asking us for data sets because there was no other source for it.”
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has been relied upon heavily by public health experts and journalists since January 2020, shortly after...
