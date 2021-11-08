CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Medicine’s Mark Cameron gives insight on safety of outdoor dining in light of coronavirus variants

By Editorial Guidelines
case.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Columbus extends its outdoor dining, is outside seating still safe?. The...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

What is the delta plus variant of the coronavirus?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another COVID-19 variant is showing up in labs. But just how big of a concern is delta plus?. North Carolina is one of eight states reporting the AY42 variant, also referred to as delta plus. But don't let the name fool you. At this time, the CDC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Cdc#Food Drink#The Columbus Dispatch#The School Of Medicine
case.edu

“Working on Campus During COVID: A Community Conversation”

Join the Wellness Program team to discuss recent experiences while working on campus. What is working well for you during this phase of the pandemic? How connected are you feeling to our campus community? Faculty and staff are invited to explore ideas and solutions together so that we can experience the benefits of community and social well-being.
EDUCATION
KTLA

Majority of L.A. County bars, clubs visited were complying with COVID vaccine proof mandate: Health officials

Los Angeles County health officials on Tuesday noted “high compliance” with the new vaccine verification rules at bars, nightclubs and lounges throughout the county. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, inspectors found that 93% of bars, 94% of nightclubs and 100% of lounges visited were in compliance with requirements to check customers’ vaccination status, according […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Experts At Johns Hopkins Forum Call For Standardization Of Public Health Data

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Public health data needs to be standardized and better publicized moving forward, a panel of experts said Friday during a Johns Hopkins University forum. “If we face another crisis like the COVID pandemic, we are able to mobilize and have the data more quickly,” Archie Tse, a graphic designer for The New York Times, said. “Scientists as well as federal, state and local officials began asking us for data sets because there was no other source for it.” The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has been relied upon heavily by public health experts and journalists since January 2020, shortly after...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jammin1057.com

8 Safety Tips For Outdoor Music Festivals

Safety is important for your health and well-being. Psychological and physical health are two important factors in someone’s comfortability in an environment. Having a plan and implementing systems for safety precautions are vital to one’s confront level. Music festivals are common occurrences within the greater Las Vegas area. Understanding your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
case.edu

Post-COVID study to enroll more than 900 in Northeast Ohio

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and its hospital partners, University Hospitals, the MetroHealth System, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, have received federal funding for a study that seeks to understand why some people have prolonged symptoms (referred to as long COVID) or develop new or returning symptoms after the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
OHIO STATE
Columbus Business First

Ohio Restaurant Association pushes for more restaurant support funds, outdoor dining

Ohio restaurants want another round of federal support and more outdoor dining. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy