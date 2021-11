LACEY – Mayor Peter Curatolo said it was one of the toughest campaigns he had ever worked on, and he wasn’t even on the ballot. The mayor was referring to the recently defeated referendum question asking township residents if they wanted to see Lacey develop a cannabis industry in the community following the legalization of recreational marijuana in a state ballot question last year. This year’s local ballot question led to some debate among the members of the all-GOP governing body.

