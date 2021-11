The air was cool and crisp as I walked out of the lobby of a posh urban hotel in Washington, D.C. I was three years sober, and I was about to perform a set of songs that told the story of my addiction and recovery for an audience of politicians, doctors and health care industry magnates at the Aspen Institute. Although I was making a valiant effort to remain calm and focused, the familiar sights, sounds and smells of my hometown were stirring up recollections of my addicted past. As I weaved through the crowded downtown sidewalks, every building and storefront held memories of the hedonistic and destructive debauchery that had defined my life for so many years.

