BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire reports) For the second straight year, Ashley Orkus has been named the SEC's Goalkeeper of the Year. Meanwhile, Channing Foster becomes the league's first-ever five-time All-SEC honoree as four Rebels were named to the all-conference team on Sunday. The four All-SEC honorees are a program record for Ole Miss, with Orkus and Foster being named to the first team, while Molly Martina and Haleigh Stackpole reeled in second team laurels.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO