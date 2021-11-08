CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Livestock antibiotics and rising temperatures disrupt soil microbial communities

By Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoils are home to diverse microbial communities that cycle nutrients, support agriculture, and trap carbon—an important service for climate mitigation. Globally, around 80% of Earth's terrestrial carbon stores are found in soils. Due to climate warming and other human activities that affect soil microorganisms, this important carbon sink is at...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Soil bacterial community as impacted by addition of rice straw and biochar

The application of straw and biochar can effectively improve soil quality, but whether such application impacts paddy soil bacterial community development remains to be clarified. Herein, the impacts of three different field amendment strategies were assessed including control (CK) treatment, rice straw (RS) application (9000Â kgÂ haâˆ’1), and biochar (BC) application (3150Â kgÂ haâˆ’1). Soil samples were collected at five different stages of rice growth, and the bacterial communities therein were characterized via high-throughput 16S rDNA sequencing. The results of these analyses revealed that soil bacterial communities were dominated by three microbial groups (Chloroflexi, Proteobacteria and Acidobacteria). Compared with the CK samples, Chloroflexi, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Gemmatimonadetes levels were dominated phyla in the RS treatment, and Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Patescibacteria were dominated phyla in the BC treatment. Compared with the RS samples, Chloroflexi, Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, and Verrucomicrobia levels were increased, however, Proteobacteria, Gemmatimonadetes, Nitrospirae, and Firmicute levels were decreased in the BC samples. Rhizosphere soil bacterial diversity rose significantly following RS and BC amendment, and principal component analyses confirmed that there were significant differences in soil bacterial community composition among treatment groups when comparing all stages of rice growth other than the ripening stage. Relative to the CK treatment, Gemmatimonadaceae, Sphingomonadaceae, Thiovulaceae, Burkholderiaceae, and Clostridiaceae-1 families were dominant following the RS application, while Thiovulaceae and uncultured-bacterium-o-C0119 were dominant following the BC application. These findings suggest that RS and BC application can improve microbial diversity and richness in paddy rice soil in Northeast China.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Livestock producers should prepare now for antibiotic changes

While 2023 might seem a long way off, it’s not too early for livestock producers think about how recent Food and Drug Administration guidance might affect their operations, according to University of Missouri Extension veterinarian Craig Payne. On June 11, the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine published Guidance for Industry...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Protein vaccines 101 and rising temperatures — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. As world leaders and scientists discuss how to avert catastrophic climate change at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, this striking graph puts our current situation in perspective. It shows changes in the Earth’s global temperature over the past 24,000 years.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New gene-edited barley that could improve beer

After a spell of unexpected rain, before the harvest season, a farmer may be faced with the unpredictable problem of untimely sprouting of barley. Sprouted barley fetches considerably lower market prices and poses an economic burden on farmers and corporations that are at the mercy of nature. The aggravation of climate change has not made this situation any better.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Antibiotics#Soil Health#Livestock#Soil Respiration
earth.com

Rising temperatures are harming bumblebee diet

Bumblebees are major pollinators for many human food crops and without them, our diets would greatly suffer. Unfortunately, it looks as if human-induced climate change is hurting the diets of the bumblebees themselves. Bacteria and yeast are impacted by temperature. At just the right temperature, nectar contains a good balance...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Direct evidence for the role of microbial community composition in the formation of soil organic matter composition and persistence

The largest terrestrial carbon sink on earth is soil carbon stocks. As the climate changes, the rate at which the Earth's climate warms depends in part on the persistence of soil organic carbon. Microbial turnover forms the backbone of soil organic matter (SOM) formation and it has been recently proposed that SOM molecular complexity is a key driver of stability. Despite this, the links between microbial diversity, chemical complexity and biogeochemical nature of SOM remain missing. Here we tested the hypotheses that distinct microbial communities shape the composition of SOM, and microbial-derived SOM has distinct decomposition potential depending on its community of origin. We inoculated microbial communities of varying diversities into a model soil matrix amended with simple carbon (cellobiose) and measured the thermal stability of the resultant SOM. Using a Rock-EvalÂ® ramped thermal analysis, we found that microbial community composition drives the chemical fingerprint of soil carbon. While diversity was not a driver of SOM composition, bacteria-only communities lead to more thermally labile soil C pools than communities with bacteria and fungi. Our results provide direct evidence for a link between microbial community structure, SOM composition, and thermal stability. This evidence demonstrates the relevance of soil microorganisms in building persistent SOM stocks.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Coastal ecosystems are disrupted by small temperature changes

New research led by ecologists at the University of Plymouth has found that temperature increases of about 1.6°C – just below the maximum target established by the Paris Agreement in 2017 – could severely impact algal populations and animal species living in coastal ecosystems. “Marine rocky intertidal organisms are amongst...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How 1.5 C temperature rise can cause significant changes in coastal species

A temperature increase of around 1.5°C—just under the maximum target agreed at the COP23 Paris meeting in 2017—can have a marked impact on algae and animal species living on UK coastlines, new research has found. The study, by ecologists at the University of Plymouth, examined how increases in rock surface...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Lancaster Farming

Black Vultures a Rising Danger to Livestock in Pennsylvania

Last year, Duane Aurand found something in one of his pastures that every cattle farmer dreads. One of his Angus calves had gotten under the high-tensile fence and, separated from its mother, it died. But the cause of death was unlike anything Aurand had seen. The calf’s eyes were gone,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vulnerable lizard species gets hot and bothered in rising temperatures

Reptiles probably don't spring to mind when you think of species likely to be affected by rising global temperatures. After all, since they're often found in hot environments, they're able to withstand high temperatures and can reduce water loss through their skin. Despite the ability to withstand high temperatures within...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Climate Divide in the Classroom, an All-Electric City and Rising Global Temperatures’ Effects on Mental Health

In an ambitious, first-in-the-nation effort to combat climate change, Ithaca, New York, has pledged to decarbonize all 6,000 of its buildings, including homes, businesses, schools and churches, before the end of the decade. Leaders in the city, which is home to Cornell University, decided on Nov. 3 to convert all...
ITHACA, NY
Phys.org

Researchers reveal catabolic regulation of plant hormone strigolactones

Researchers led by Prof. Hu Yuxin from the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently reported that the Arabidopsis carboxylesterase 15 (AtCXE15) and its orthologues in seed plants function as efficient hydrolases of plant hormone strigolactones (SLs). This discovery reveals the catalytic mechanism underlying homeostatic regulation of SLs in plants.
WILDLIFE
HuffingtonPost

Birds In The Amazon Rainforest Are Shrinking As Temperatures Rise

The results of a study on birds in the Amazon rainforest has shown that birds have gotten physically smaller over the last four decades, and scientists believe that a warming planet may be the reason. “This study is an example of climate change — human actions globally — affecting a...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Steering ecological-evolutionary dynamics to improve artificial selection of microbial communities

Microbial communities often perform important functions that depend on inter-species interactions. To improve community function via artificial selection, one can repeatedly grow many communities to allow mutations to arise, and “reproduce” the highest-functioning communities by partitioning each into multiple offspring communities for the next cycle. Since improvement is often unimpressive in experiments, we study how to design effective selection strategies in silico. In this video, we try to walk readers through our recent theoretical/simulation paper on how to improve the efficiency of artificial community selection. We will discussed how intracommunity ecological and evolutionary processes affect the heritability of community function, which in turn determines the dynamics and outcome of community selection. We then devise experimentally-implementable manipulations to enhance community function heritability, which speeds up community function improvement under various scenarios.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

More than half of surveyed crop varieties are under threat of extinction, according to study in India

Crop and varietal diversity are critically important for global food and nutrition security, as well as the livelihoods of millions of people, especially those living in marginal areas. This diversity includes many different crop species and farmer varieties, many of which have been cultivated and safeguarded by farmers and indigenous peoples for millennia on their farms. Each one contains unique genetic traits which could help breeders and farmers adapt our food systems to meet urgent global challenges like climate change adaptation and mitigation, both now and in the future.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Agriculture and conservation objectives do not have to be at odds

Crop and livestock production are among the main drivers of biodiversity loss globally. Due to the ever-increasing demand of land for food production, reverting global biodiversity decline and feeding the world is one of the greatest challenges of our time. A new study finds that integrating food production and biodiversity conservation within a single spatial planning framework can minimize these trade-offs to the benefit of both nature and people.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Nitrogen calculators not created equal

When deciding how much nitrogen fertilizer to apply, farmers have options. The standard tool for the Midwest—the maximum return to nitrogen (MRTN) calculator – offers a static recommendation. It is based on hundreds of field trials, but doesn't vary much year to year. Newer dynamic tools have the potential to account for soil properties and weather, but also require input from farmers during the growing season to deliver site-specific nitrogen recommendations.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Victims of Extreme Heat Stress May Increase if Temperature Rise Gets to Two Degree Celsius

A two degree celsius rise in global temperatures may lead to a 15-fold increase in the number of individuals in places all over the world suffering from extreme heat stress. About one billion people would be impacted by extreme heat stress if the new temperature is maintained, according to new estimates from the Met Office's latest heat map. Nearly half of the world's population inhabiting places potentially affected might be impacted by a 4-degree Celsius rise in temperature.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy