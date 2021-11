It's the yearly competition and one of the best events for our whole community to be a part of. Can the Griz is in full swing and 96.7 KISS FM is here to help them win another fantastic year. Can the Griz is the yearly, friendly off-the-field competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana. The yearly competition is to see who's community can raise the most donations for their local food bank. Can the Griz proceeds go directly toward the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and also benefits the Bounty of the Bridgers Pantry.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO