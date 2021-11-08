Michael Corleone, Role Model

It would be difficult not to think of Indigenous boarding school history and its legacy of trauma when viewing Night Raiders, an extremely timely new film from Cree/Metis writer-director Danis Goulet. In fact, I would posit that the point is to think about it. To the Indigenous population at large, and to those who’ve been following the news over the past year or so, Night Raiders is a brutal reminder of colonialism’s many tragedies—namely, the discovery of thousands of Indigenous children buried in makeshift graveyards all over the U.S. and Canada, oftentimes far from their homelands, and the ongoing mystery of what’s behind these mass boarding school burial sites. In her film, Goulet speaks to the zeitgeist through a dystopian take on the recent excavation, both literal and figurative, and the long history of losing Indigenous children to “progress.” While taking on this topic is an admirable endeavor, it’s not an easy story to tell.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO