Michael Corleone, Role Model

By David Thomson
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared in the October 1995 issue of Esquire. You can find every Esquire story ever published at Esquire Classic. Every year, in the doldrums between Christmas and the new year, I need to look at The Godfather again. It is not just that it is one of my...

www.esquire.com

KGET 17

Michael C. Hall reprises role for ‘Dexter: New Blood’

(KGET) — It looks like you can take the serial killer out of Miami but you can’t take the serial killing out of “Dexter.” All of the bloody slayings by the blood splatter expert who committed as many killings as he investigated in the Showtime series that ran from 2006-2013 appeared to come to an end after eight seasons.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Refuses to Discuss Batman Role in The Flash

Fans have been looking forward to seeing The Flash as it would mark the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader around 30 years after he last played the character in Batman Returns. During the DC FanDome event last month, they gave us a quick glimpse of his return and now people are more curious about what he'll do in the film.
MOVIES
Esquire

Harvey Keitel Would Like a Burger and a Milkshake, Please

Harvey Keitel knows his way around a diner. Definitely better than you do, with your coffee and two Splendas. His parents—Jewish immigrants from Romania and Poland—owned a luncheonette in Brooklyn near where he grew up, so he could most often be found either making a burger or eating one. Malted shakes, too. Egg creams. The occasional charlotte ruse. "I'm full of diner food," Keitel quips over the phone, calling from a Beverly Hills hotel.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The 12 Sketchy Caesars Who Became Role Models for Dictators

In an age when statues of slaveholders and Civil War generals are being sent to the smelters, it’s strange to contemplate how little ire is provoked by busts of the Roman Caesars, or for that matter, of Alexander the Great. Arguably these autocrats did more harm to the human race than Robert E. Lee and his ilk. Yet we let them stay in their hallowed niches and on pedestals, their images burnished by the passage of time. We still call Alexander “the Great,” though some have compared him to modern fascist dictators.
RELIGION
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
simivalleyacorn.com

‘Best role model ever’ taught his kids to love

As a certified public accountant, Orville Kelman knows the importance of keeping receipts. But it’s not a lesson the 99-year-old Westlake Village resident learned in accounting school. During World War II, Kelman was a captain in the Army’s 90th Infantry Division and had helped liberate dozens of French towns from...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Esquire

'Night Raiders' Imagines a Horrific Dystopian Future. Its Inspiration Is America's Real Past.

It would be difficult not to think of Indigenous boarding school history and its legacy of trauma when viewing Night Raiders, an extremely timely new film from Cree/Metis writer-director Danis Goulet. In fact, I would posit that the point is to think about it. To the Indigenous population at large, and to those who’ve been following the news over the past year or so, Night Raiders is a brutal reminder of colonialism’s many tragedies—namely, the discovery of thousands of Indigenous children buried in makeshift graveyards all over the U.S. and Canada, oftentimes far from their homelands, and the ongoing mystery of what’s behind these mass boarding school burial sites. In her film, Goulet speaks to the zeitgeist through a dystopian take on the recent excavation, both literal and figurative, and the long history of losing Indigenous children to “progress.” While taking on this topic is an admirable endeavor, it’s not an easy story to tell.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Will Oscar Voters Say ‘I Love Nicole Kidman’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’?

After revisiting a slice of 1960s history in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin turned his lens to “Being the Ricardos,” cataloging a politically tumultuous week in the 1950s for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often falls hard for movies about old Hollywood, and it would be foolish to think that they’ve changed their tune, especially after seeing films such as “Mank” from David Fincher garner the most nominations in the 2020 Oscar race. The new movie from Amazon Studios could...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Italy’s ‘Shoeshine’ Launched the Academy’s Foreign Film Category

It’s thanks to Italian neorealist director Vittorio De Sica — the genius behind such films as 1948’s The Bicycle Thief and 1970’s The Garden of the Finzi-Continis — that the Academy Awards has a best international film category. That’s because his 1946 film Shoeshine (or in Italian, Sciuscià, the Neapolitan pronunciation of the English word) was awarded a special foreign-language Oscar in 1948. (De Sica won again in 1950 for Bicycle Thief. But it wasn’t until 1956 that the category, then known as best foreign-language film, became competitive, with multiple nominees; after that, he won in 1965 for Yesterday, Today...
MOVIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Steve McQueen, Hollywood’s ‘King Of Cool’

On November 7, 1980, Steve McQueen died of a heart attack after undergoing surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors in his abdomen and neck. Steve McQueen was the silent type for a modern era, capable of turning the tables against any threat on screen. But at home, his domestic abuses and addictions ruled. Then, suddenly, on Nov. 7, 1980, he was dead.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role. Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Greatest Movie Heroes

There’s a Tina Turner song called “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” but 24/7 Tempo begs to differ. “The more heroes the better,” we say and so we’ve assembled a list of 50 of the best of them from the past 90 years of cinematic history, as compiled by the American Film Institute for its report […]
MOVIES
San Diego weekly Reader

Starring roles in the Copley Union-Tribune: James, Helen, Michael, David

Scholars, particularly Vjaceslav Vsevolodovic Ivanov, director of the Section on Structural Typology of the Institute of Slavic and Balkan Walter Leland Cronkite Studies at the Soviet Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg, have suggested that Morgan’s outlandish aggrandizement of Cronkite is little more than an attempt to convince his readership that he (Morgan) is indeed an influential-newspaper-editor-with-well-connected-friends-in-high-places. [Morgan’s Tribune column] reflects nothing more than a woefully misplaced sense of self-importance,” states Ivanov.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

‘The Crown’ Actor Derek Jacobi Boards ‘Mousie’ as Executive Producer – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

PRODUCING “The Crown” actor Derek Jacobi has boarded David Bartlett’s short film “Mousie” as executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal. The film, which is produced by Will Poole (“Waffle the Wonder Dog”), tells the story of a seven-year-old Roma girl who seeks sanctuary from the Nazis in a decaying Weimar Cabaret Club. “’Mousie’ is such a beautiful film – original, heartbreaking, yet also uplifting,” says Jacobi, who played the Duke of Windsor in Netflix’s royal series. “It is so relevant and provocative too. Amid really atmospheric cinematography and art direction, David Bartlett’s exquisite direction has delivered the most arresting performances, led by...
MOVIES

