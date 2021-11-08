CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Who’s worse, Republicans who threaten democracy or Democrats who let them?

By Gene Nichol
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur political life these days presents a host of surprising quasi-philosophical questions. Like, what’s worse, a political leader who constantly lies, cheats, demeans the vulnerable, presses racial hatred, promotes violence, assaults women, punishes truth-tellers, solicits felonies, continually and unapologetically violates the constitution, uses public power to enrich himself, bows down before...

Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Lauren HarperIf Democrats want to win in 2022, they need Republicans — as candidates

Democrats should take no comfort from the fact that Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday finally conceded his loss in the race to run New Jersey. The margin of victory was significantly narrower than expected, giving him cover to delay his concession until 10 days after the election. And it comes on the heels of the outright defeat of Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the governor’s race there.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iola Register

Republicans who supported infrastructure bill harassed by colleagues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Congress approved a major renewal of federal highway and other transportation programs, the votes were 359-65 in the House and 83-16 in the Senate. It was backed by nearly every Democrat and robust majorities of Republicans. This year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill easily cleared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

History has some bad news for Biden Democrats

As in the 1880s, we live in an era of polarized partisan parity, in which changes of opinion among independent voters can sweep election results. One year ago, Joe Biden was elected president with 51% of the popular vote. Now, with his job approval below 43% , his party is in trouble.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
The Guardian

Republicans who voted for Biden’s infrastructure bill threatened with retaliation

A group of congressional Republicans who helped pass the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill last Friday are facing calls for political punishment by their own party, including the threat of having their committee assignments stripped for supporting the president’s agenda, according to reports this week. Several hardline Republicans, including the Colorado...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

