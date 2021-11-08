CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost returning for fifth season; restructured contract includes reductions to 2022 salary, buyout

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Frost’s job is safe for now. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that the Husker football coach will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks that he could be fired after a fourth straight losing season to begin...

siouxcityjournal.com

Scarlet Nation

Alberts explains decision to stick with Frost for a fifth season

At the end of a significant Monday regarding the immediate future of the Nebraska football program, Trev Alberts took to the radio airwaves to try and recap the most prominent decision he’d made yet as NU’s new athletic director. Appearing on the Husker Radio Network’s “Sports Nightly” show, Alberts went...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WILX-TV

Frost to Return at Nebraska

-Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract. That word from athletic director Trev Alberts. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Alberts says Frost has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of the program and agreed to the restructured contract. Frost is a native Nebraskan and he was quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national championship team. Frost currently makes $5 million a year.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Alberts Gives Vote of Confidence, Restructures Frost’s Contract

Scott Frost will be the head coach of Nebraska football for at least one more season. In a vote of confidence, NU athletic director Trev Alberts released a statement noting he has seen progress and that Frost’s contract has been restructured. “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Nebraska restructures Scott Frost contract, plans for return: CBS Sports college football analyst weighs in

Nebraska gave Scott Frost a vote of confidence with eyes on the 2022 season, restructuring his contract and announcing that the plan is for him to return as Huskers head football coach. The news Monday came on the heels of another loss under Frost, with this past Saturday — 26-17 against Ohio State — dropping the team to 3-7 on the 2021 season. During an episode of the CBS Sports Cover 3 College Football Podcast, Tom Fornelli weighed in on the decision with an opinion as to why Nebraska is keeping Frost for the foreseeable future.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Scott Frost to Return as Nebraska Head Coach for Fifth Season

The Omaha World Herald and other media outlets are reporting that Scott Frost will return, under a restructured contract, for a fifth season as Nebraska’s head football coach. Nebraska did not immediately release the terms of the restructured deal. The announcement came in a statement from UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Monday. The Nebraska AD said in a statement, “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Scott Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract…We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
NEBRASKA STATE
WTOP

Frost agrees to salary cut in ’22; four assistants fired

Nebraska ended weeks of speculation about coach Scott Frost’s future, announcing Monday that he he will return for a fifth season with a restructured contract. A few hours later, Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches, effective immediately. Athletic director Trev Alberts said he has seen enough progress in the once-proud...
COLLEGE SPORTS
siouxlandproud.com

Scott Frost to stay at Nebraska for 2022 with restructured contract; four Husker offensive coaches fired

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (AP) – Nebraska is bringing back coach Scott Frost in 2022 under a restructured contract that cuts his salary from $5 million to $4 million. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Frost announced he has fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
NEBRASKA STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: AD Trev Alberts Issues Statement in Support of Frost As Frost Agrees To Restructured Contract

Well there you have it folks. Nebraska Athletic Director issues a statement in support of Scott Frost as they enter the bye week. As it stands, it appears that Frost will at least be the Nebraska football coach in 2022. The timing of the statement is beneficial as the coaches will be on the road recruiting this week and the early signing period will be creeping up upon us.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Alberts and university brass offer public support of Frost; contract restructured

Scott Frost will get at least one more year to turn around the Huskers in 2022, though he will be working on a restructured contract. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts and Frost issued a joint statement, with UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green also weighing in with support, ending speculation about if NU's head football coach was in danger of losing his job this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Coach Scott Frost, with 'clear plan and vision for the future' of Nebraska Cornhuskers football, agrees to restructured contract

Scott Frost will return as Nebraska's football coach in 2022 with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. Frost is 15-27 at Nebraska and will miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season, as the Cornhuskers dropped to 3-7 following Saturday's 26-17 loss to Ohio State. But Alberts, hired in July, has seen enough progress to retain Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback, for a fifth year. All seven of Nebraska's losses have come by nine points or fewer this season.
NFL
