CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hey, have you missed us?’ Final ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer released

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382zGS_0cqO5t6O00

The boys are back. Well, at least two of them, as the final trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was released Monday.

In the last trailer before the movie’s release on Nov. 17, not only is original Ghostbuster Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) heard, but also this time Peter Venkman’s (Bill Murray) is heard.

Watch the trailer on YouTube or below.

Fans on YouTube are reacting to hearing Murray’s voice. Some said they had goosebumps, another said they teared up.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd and hits theaters on Nov. 19. It was directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original director Ivan Reitman, who is producing this film.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Disenchanted,’ ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Disney Plus Release Dates Revealed

Disney magic is alive and well! Almost three decades after “Hocus Pocus” bewitched audiences, the Sanderson sisters are back. Disney released the first look at the highly anticipated sequel on Friday as a part of its marathon morning of announcements during Disney Plus Day. “Hocus Pocus 2,” which will reunite stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in Fall 2022. The movie will pick up almost 30 years after the events of the original pic. After inciting the wrath of the three witches, high schoolers Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo)...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Annie Potts
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Finn Wolfhard
GeekyGadgets

Ghostbusters Afterlife in Dreams game now available to play

Jen Simpkins from Media Molecule has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the Ghostbusters Afterlife In Dreams game. Created thanks to a partnership between Media Molecule, Sony Pictures, and the Dreams community creating a the Ghostbusters spirit in a pinball-inspired game collaboration. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the Ghostbusters Afterlife game based on the highly anticipated new Ghostbusters movie of the same name.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Terror Dog Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife!

It appears that Paul Rudd will be encountering all kinds of creatures from the original Ghostbusters movie in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In a new clip released today, Rudd runs into a Terror Dog and has to think quick on his feet to avoid the monster. Fans will remember that the first...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an Afterlife For Ghostbusters: Afterlife? A Sequel May Be Possible

Who you gonna call to tell them that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could already be getting a sequel? The movie hits theaters on Nov. 19, and there's already buzz about whether or not there could be another installment of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and is the fourth film overall in the franchise. Could there be a fifth movie? Here's what we know.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Stars Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon Have Perfect Response When Asked About Marvel Futures

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd had some jokes for those wondering if he shows up in Marvel's next big blockbuster. He spoke to Comicbook.com for Ghostbusters Afterlife along with Carrie Coon. Neither of them was in the mood to give anything away. Rudd even decided to act like his Zoom had frozen in order to not answer Chris Kilian's question. It prompted a lot of laughter from his co-star and our host. There is so much going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's almost easier to list the actors who are not in the film. But, anything is possible in an infinite Multiverse. (Besides, Rudd probably wants to enjoy the glow of being named the Sexiest Man Alive just a little while longer before his next adventure with Marvel.) Check out the entire interaction for yourself down below:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#Afterlife#Cox Media Group
9News

Disney Plus Day: The biggest announcements and trailer releases

WASHINGTON — Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by giving fans a sneak peak at many of its upcoming projects. The so-called Disney+ Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, also features the Disney+ premiere of several movies including: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max Debuts ‘And Just Like That’ Teaser Trailer and Release Date

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. “And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s. The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Sanderson Sisters Reunite in Disney+ Sequel

Bewitching, isn’t it? As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic. As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse Podcast Network....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy