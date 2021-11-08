CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Petition started to keep James Corden out of 'Wicked'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- James Corden has appeared in some film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals like "Cats" and "Into The Woods." And that could be part of the problem. In the bit of a wicked move, a petition has been started to keep the...

Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Short-Lived Romance

A lasting impression. Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship may have been brief, but its impact certainly hasn’t been. The twosome were originally seen spending time together in October 2010 and dated for three months before going their separate ways. Two years later, Swift made headlines with her album Red, which included smash hits “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Releases Rerecorded ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album

Taylor Swift is bringing back the fall feels, scarves and heartbreak woes with the release of her rerecorded “Taylor’s Version” of her album, Red. The 30-track album dropped Thursday evening. Marking the occasion, Swift tweeted: “It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out.” After already releasing Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year, the singer announced in June that next in the revival...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

James Corden: Petition to not cast Late Late Show host in Wicked musical adaptation reaches 60,000 signatures

An online petition asking producers of the forthcoming Wicked film not to cast James Corden has accumulated more than 60,000 signatures.The film is an adaptation of the hit stage musical, and will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the two lead roles.Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become notorious in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The Prom, and Cinderella, several of which were torn apart by critics.The petition, established on Change.org, is addressed directly to Universal Studios, and requests that Corden not be given a role...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Dame Judi Dench
Person
James Woods
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
James Corden
CinemaBlend

Wicked Fans Petition Against James Corden Possibly Being Cast In The Movie, And There’s A Ton Of Signatures

British actor James Corden has made a name for himself across the pond with a series of appearances in musical film adaptations. Despite his frequent casting, many theatre fans are not happy with his continued involvement in some of their favorite musicals. After the Wicked movie finally announced its leads, many fans were concerned that the ubiquitous James Corden would be cast in the film. The result? An online petition to keep the late night host from stepping into the land of Oz.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Anna Kendrick Gives a Very L.A. Take on Fall Style in a Fruit Skirt With James Corden

Anna Kendrick went for a very Los Angeles twist on fall style on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. Appearing on the late-night show, the “A Simple Favor” actress joined Corden on the show to promote her HBO Max series, “Love Life”. Kendrick starred in the last season and is an executive producer for Season 2. The “Pitch Perfect” star kept her look simple for her appearance on the show in a three-quarter sleeve turtle neck sweater with a black pleated mini skirt. The skirt featured fruit-shaped detailing that ran down the pleats and gave the look a pop...
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Furious Wicked fans call for James Corden to be ‘kept away’ from upcoming movie

Buckinghamshire-raised star James Corden has found his way into the musical zeitgeist as of late, starring in the likes of Cinderella, The Prom and the much-derided Cats. But not everyone is happy to have the Hazlemere-raised TV host and actor singing and dancing on their screens. James Corden, who went...
MOVIES
Classic Rock 105.1

Petition Circulating to Keep Actor Out of Movie

A petition is circulating on Change.org to keep an actor out of a movie. I heard of these petitions going around to try to get movie execs to INCLUDE certain actors in certain movies, but a petition to keep one out? Here it is!. The movie: Wicked. It's the prequel...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Eva Longoria talks about her brand of tequila with James Corden

Eva Longoria was a guest on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where she talked about her career, Mexican weddings, and her love of tequila. Longoria was a guest of James Corden’s show alongside JB Smoove. In a clip that she shared on her Instagram, she talks about her journey with tequila. It all started with the pandemic. “I drank,” she said. “I’m a big wino. I love wine and then in lockdown I was like ‘I can’t have it this much, let me try some spirits.’ And I thought of Chelsea Handler, who drinks, and I was like ‘I’m gonna do what she’s doing.’”
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Petition to Stop James Corden Appearing in Another Musical Goes Viral

Cinderella (2021). Into the Woods (2014). Cats (2019). The Prom (2020). All movie adaptions of fan-favorite musicals, with stellar casts and eagerly-awaited releases. And what do they all have in common? Each musical film stars James Corden. Now, musical fans are petitioning producers behind a movie adaptation of another hit...
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Some Fans Don’t Want To See James Corden in ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in a few Broadway film adaptions, and fans have seen enough! After his uncelebrated appearances in Cats and Into the Woods, fans are hoping they won’t have to see him in Wicked. Following the news that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecomicscomic.com

Atsuko Okatsuka on The Late Late Show with James Corden

If you think married people are grown-ups, then hear Atsuko Okatsuka out, because in her set on The Late Late Show, she’ll explain why single people are the true adults in the room. Editor and publisher since 2007, when he was named New York's Funniest Reporter. Former newspaper reporter at...
CELEBRITIES
stljewishlight.org

Gal Gadot tells a joke in Hebrew on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

(JTA) — Gal Gadot is back to speaking Hebrew on late-night American TV. In an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show” on Tuesday night, host James Corden subjected the Israeli star to a game titled “Gal Ga-YES or Gal Ga-NO.” Corden challenged Gadot to perform a series of tasks, including throwing a grape in the air and catching it in her mouth, and reading a line in a British accent in front of the studio audience.
TV & VIDEOS

