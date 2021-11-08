CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

State Police investigate multi-car crash involving rollover on I-84 west in Danbury

By Isabella Gentile, Teresa Pellicano
 6 days ago

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are looking for witnesses of a crash involving multiple cars and a rollover that left a woman seriously injured Monday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m., State Police in Southbury were called to a rollover crash on I-84 west near Exit 1 in Danbury. According to the police report, four cars were involved in the collision.

Police said the four cars were traveling in the right lane on that section of the highway. When traffic slowed down, police said the last vehicle hit the third vehicle, forcing it off the roadway to the right before it rolled down the right shoulder embankment and came to rest against a tree.

The vehicle that struck the other car continued driving straight before crashing a second time into the back of the second vehicle, leading that vehicle to go out of control and strike the first vehicle traveling in that lane.

Police said life-threatening injuries are suspected as a result of this collision. The police report said a New York woman, a passenger in the car that rolled over, sustained suspected serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact State Police Trooper Albohn at (203) 267-2200.

