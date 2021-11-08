CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Public Health reports 986 new COVID-19 cases

By Marisel Maldonado
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 986 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 152,418 cases and 1,706 deaths. The department says 47,082 residents have recovered and 95,059 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,475 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 227 are in a hospital and 55 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 525,234 tests have come back negative and 368 are pending.

There have been 89,209 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 25,978 in those 50 to 64 years old, 23,935 in those under 18 and 13,178 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 705 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Kern County Public Health reports there are 403,935 fully vaccinated individuals and 516,716 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 0.72 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 95.08 percent. So far, there have been a total of 2,921 post-vaccine cases. There are 56,492 total unvaccinated cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

COVID vaccine boosters: Who’s eligible, when and how to get the shot in California

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards took place Saturday hosted by 17 News’ Alex Fisher and Maddie Janssen. Known as the “Oscars of Bakersfield,” the Gala celebrates the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. You can watch the event in the video player above.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Drafts of California’s updated legislative, congressional districts released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) – The draft maps are officially out for California’s updated districts for elected officials in the state Legislature and Congress. “Our goal is to draw fair maps,” said California Citizens Redistricting Commissioner Alicia Fernandez. Fernandez is one of the 14-member commission tasked with redrawing district lines, a process that must be done […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
