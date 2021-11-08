Bill Belichick Defends Mac Jones After Haason Reddick Says QB Made a 'Dirty Play'

Following the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Haason Reddick was not happy with quarterback Mac Jones. The play in question happened as Brian Burns sacked Jones in the second quarter. Burns was able to force of fumble, one that the Panthers recovered and put the offense further in Patriots territory. As Carolina scooped the ball and returned it, Jones grabbed Burns at the leg, a clearly illegal play. The drive would end in a field goal, giving the Panthers an early lead, one they couldn’t hold.
