CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick Defends Mac Jones After Haason Reddick Says QB Made a 'Dirty Play'

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to intentionally injure Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns during a first-quarter play in Sunday's...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bills LB, ex-NFL players sound off on Mac Jones for 'dirty' play

Mac Jones posted fairly pedestrian numbers Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. But one play the New England Patriots quarterback made is drawing the ire of the NFL community. Late in the first quarter of the Patriots' 24-6 win, Jones grabbed the ankle of Brian Burns after the Panthers defensive end...
NFL
FanSided

Did Mac Jones get away with dirty play against Panthers?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones got away with a dirty play on Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns. Jones fumbled in the first half against the Carolina Panthers, in which the New England Patriots were struggling to get anything going offensively. Mac let his frustration get the best of him, it would seem, after his fumble.
NFL
SB Nation

Mac Jones twisted Brian Burns’ ankle and the dirty play debate has begun

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under fire following a play on Sunday the Carolina Panthers are calling “dirty.” We’ll let you be the judge of this moment where Jones grabbed the ankle of Brian Burns, twisting it while rolling on Sunday. Initially it appeared Burns was injured on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
CBS Boston

Haason Reddick Calls Mac Jones’ Grab Of Brian Burns’ Ankle ‘Completely Dirty’

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones took a sack from his blind side late in the first quarter on Sunday in Carolina, coughing up the football as a result. In an effort to prevent the Panthers from recovering the loose ball, he tried to stop the man who sacked him from getting involved in the play. In the process, he left that player — Brian Burns — injured. After Burns delivered a jarring hit on Jones, he got to his feet in pursuit of the loose ball. Jones, lying on the turf, grabbed at Burns’ ankle and hauled him down to the ground. Burns...
NFL
NBC Sports

Panthers LB says this play by Mac was 'completely dirty'

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones helped lead his team to a third consecutive win Sunday, but it didn't come without a little controversy. Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns sacked Jones in the first quarter and knocked the ball loose. The Panthers recovered and ultimately kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Greg Hill Show#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills LB Tyrel Dodson is livid with Mac Jones' 'dirty hit' on Brian Burns

Mac Jones is catching some heat following a “dirty hit” on Brian Burns in the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers. In the first quarter, Jones was strip-sacked by Burns and he grabbed onto his ankle as the defensive end tried to run forward — putting him on the sideline with a temporary ankle injury. Panthers’ Haason Reddick was furious with the play and vocalized that in his press conference following the game.
NFL
NESN

Bills Player Blasts Mac Jones For ‘Unprofessional’ Play Vs. Panthers

Tyrel Dodson agrees with Haason Reddick: He didn’t appreciate Mac Jones’ ankle grab in Sunday’s New England Patriots-Carolina Panthers game. Dodson, a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, unloaded on Jones via Twitter on Monday, calling the rookie quarterback “unprofessional” for grabbing and injuring Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns. The incident occurred after Burns strip-sacked Jones and was attempting to recover the fumble.
NFL
Alt 101.7

Mac Jones Injures Brian Burns, Under Fire For Dirty Play on Sunday

Former Alabama quarterback and New England Patriots first round draft pick Mac Jones is catching some heat from fans and media after Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers. Jones is seen on camera attacking and twisting the ankle of Panthers linebacker Brian Burns after Burns sacked him and forced a fumble.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Haason Reddick blasts Mac Jones' 'egregious' tackle of Brian Burns

Following the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Haason Reddick was not happy with quarterback Mac Jones. The play in question happened as Brian Burns sacked Jones in the second quarter. Burns was able to force of fumble, one that the Panthers recovered and put the offense further in Patriots territory. As Carolina scooped the ball and returned it, Jones grabbed Burns at the leg, a clearly illegal play. The drive would end in a field goal, giving the Panthers an early lead, one they couldn’t hold.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Haason Reddick upset about "dirty" play on Brian Burns

CHARLOTTE — As he has a number of times after games this year, Panthers outside linebacker Haason Reddick said he didn't want to talk about the team's offense. But he was willing to talk about what he felt was a "dirty" play by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who pulled Panthers defensive end Brian Burns down by the ankle following a first-half strip-sack.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones accused of 'dirty' play after he grabs opponent's ankle

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Mac Jones and the New England Patriots beat the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday, 24-6, but the New England rookie quarterback still found himself in hot water after the game. Just before the end of the first quarter, Jones was sacked on a 3rd-and-4...
NFL
carolinablitz.com

Report: Mac Jones Won’t Be Suspended for “Dirty” Play on Brian Burns

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick made it very clear after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that he believes Mac Jones’ ankle tackle of Brian Burns, after he strip sacked the New England quarterback, was a “dirty” play. Burns, who had to be assisted off the field, would return to action, but...
NFL
Boston Herald

Panthers’ Haasan Reddick accuses Mac Jones of being a ‘dirty player’

After Panthers defensive end Brian Burns leveled Mac Jones with a blindside hit, knocking the ball free in the first half, replays showed Jones grabbing Burns’ leg after the ball came loose. Burns stayed down with an apparent ankle injury, and after a trip to the medical tent, appeared fine.
NFL
WCNC

Panthers DE Brian Burns injured after 'dirty play' by Patriots QB Mac Jones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones became public enemy No. 1 in Charlotte after he grabbed the ankle of Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns and twisted it after a fumble in the first half of Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium. The play, which was clearly captured by...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

NFL fans aren’t happy with Mac Jones for what he did on Sunday. Late in the first quarter, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns came flying off the edge and strip-sacked the Patriots‘ rookie quarterback. As Burns got to his feet, Jones appeared to grab onto his leg and twist him...
NFL
The Eagle-Tribune

Carolina star accuses Patriots QB Mac Jones of 'dirty play'

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick accused New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of committing a “dirty play” that resulted in an injury to Panthers linebacker Brian Burns during Sunday’s Patriots win. “I definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said confidently. “I actually saw and witnessed the play...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy