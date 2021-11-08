CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Rigged': Criticism mounts of Nicaragua's 'sham' elections under Ortega

By Carmen Sesin
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega closes in on a fourth consecutive term, the U.S. and the international community, including human rights groups, are condemning what they are calling “sham” elections. By Monday morning, Ortega was ahead with 75 percent of the vote with almost half of the polling places...

concernedspectator
6d ago

not as big as sham as the democrat/media 2020 american election..biden didn't get 81 million votes that means he would have beat obama and bill clinton by 30 million votes..impossible

