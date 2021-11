The former Fox Point home of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is on the market at a sharply higher price than what it sold for a year ago. The home is now listed at $3.99 million. Budenholzer bought the home at 8100 North Beach Drive in July 2018 for $3.15 million, according to records from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He listed it in July 2020 for $3.75 million and it sold last November for $3.29 million.

FOX POINT, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO