It feels like anytime Connor McDavid touches the puck, magic is going to happen. And on Friday night, some serious magic did happen. With his Edmonton Oilers down 5-4 with over three minutes left in the third period against the New York Rangers, McDavid had the puck out at mid-ice while one Ranger changed and a couple of Oilers needed to get out of the offensive zone.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO