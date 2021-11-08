CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Pistons offense learns to walk, Casey sees defensive potential within reach of young lineup

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwane Casey keeps saying the Pistons have to hang their hat on defense. Through nine games, the Pistons rank 21st defensively, which suggests their hat rests on a shaky hook. But scratch the surface and the picture looks a little different. The Pistons have played among the NBA’s stiffest...

