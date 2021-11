Patently Apple discovered a patent application that Apple filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that would allow the company to display vision-corrected graphical outputs on an electronic device. The application also describes something called "Privacy Eyewear" that would allow only the owner of such glasses to read the content on a display. Nosy people around the screen would not be able to sneak a peek at the content.

