PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times at point-blank range inside a car with two of his daughters also inside. It happened Monday just after 6 p.m. on South 4th Street in South Philadelphia. While that man did not survive, miraculously, his girls were not hit despite being just inches away from the barrage of bullets. Philadelphia police are searching for the shooter who fired a semi-automatic weapon into a gray minivan parked outside a home Monday night just before 6 p.m. on the 900 block of South 4th Street. “We found 14 bullet holes in the front windshield,” Philadelphia Police...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO