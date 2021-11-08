CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Raiders release former 1st-round pick Damon Arnette

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released last week after he was charged of a DUI that led to a fatality.

Las Vegas Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after involvement in fiery fatal crash, accused of DUI

Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette was released Monday morning after videos of him making online threats surfaced, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Arnette had been facing off-the-field issues since his rookie year.

The former Ohio State defensive back crashed four rental cars within roughly a month, according to Rapoport.

Arnette was recently seen on social media making death threats while holding a firearm.

Arnette (19th overall) and Ruggs (12th overall) were both picked by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Arnett news adds to the pile of distractions Las Vegas has gone through in recent weeks.

Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails

Former head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Oct. 11 after offensive emails he sent before being hired in 2018 surfaced. The emails contained racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

