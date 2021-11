Igwebuike rushed the ball twice for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh. Igwebuike was elevated up the depth chart as Jamaal Williams (thigh) was forced to miss another game and Jermar Jefferson (ankle) exited Sunday's contest in the first half. Though that largely benefited D'Andre Swift -- he saw a career-high 33 carries -- Igwebuike found the end zone on a 42-yard rush on the Lions' first drive of the second half. Pending the health of both Williams and Jefferson, Igwebuike could serve as a change of pace back for a Week 11 matchup against Cleveland.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO