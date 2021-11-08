Vikings' Greg Joseph: Converts all five kicks

All you must do to elicit a reaction from a Vikings fan is to mention the word “kicker.” You might get a chuckle, gasp, bitter laughter, or groan of frustration. The kicking situation in Minnesota has become the bane of fans’ existence. It felt appropriate we played on Halloween because there was a good chance it would be that same reoccurring nightmare. Despite the loss on Sunday night, Greg Joseph was one bright spot during the game. Assessing Minnesota Vikings Kicker, Greg Joseph, through week 8 makes it feel like Greg Joseph just might be lifting the curse.

