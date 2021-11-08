CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Greg Joseph: Converts all five kicks

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Joseph converted his only field-goal attempt from 36 yards and made all four extra-point...

www.cbssports.com

purplePTSD.com

Assessing Minnesota Viking Kicker, Greg Joseph Through Week 8

All you must do to elicit a reaction from a Vikings fan is to mention the word “kicker.” You might get a chuckle, gasp, bitter laughter, or groan of frustration. The kicking situation in Minnesota has become the bane of fans’ existence. It felt appropriate we played on Halloween because there was a good chance it would be that same reoccurring nightmare. Despite the loss on Sunday night, Greg Joseph was one bright spot during the game. Assessing Minnesota Vikings Kicker, Greg Joseph, through week 8 makes it feel like Greg Joseph just might be lifting the curse.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
ClutchPoints

Report: Titans make big Adrian Peterson move days after signing

The Tennessee Titans are already calling up veteran running back Adrian Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Titans immediately added Peterson in the wake of the news that star Derrick Henry will miss extended time because of a foot injury. While there’s hope Henry will return at some point this season, that’s not a guarantee.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions delivered a first for the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon: a tie. A full 70 minutes of rather sloppy football wasn’t enough to decide the contest that ended 16-16. Even Mike Tomlin was willing to acknowledge that his team didn’t do enough...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett takes shot at coaching staff after Browns’ embarrassing loss to Patriots

Myles Garrett knows exactly what went wrong for his team after the New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns in their Week 10 showdown. The Patriots obliterated the Browns 45-7, with Cleveland’s rushing and passing game effectively shut down by New England. Baker Mayfield was able to throw only one touchdown, completing just 11 of 21 pass attempts for 73 yards. Not to mention that he had one interception.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
FanSided

NFL’s egregious fine for Colts’ E.J. Speed needs to be rescinded

What the NFL is watching vs what the average fan is watching somehow features a considerable gap in perspective. The latest such instance came at the expense of Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed, who was fined for what the league determined to be “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the team’s Week 9 game against the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

The New England Patriots are punishing the Cleveland Browns today and have looked superb over the past month. With a 6-4 record on the horizon and control over their playoff destiny, people are saying the same thing about them. New England took a 24-7 lead over the Browns into halftime....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans handed brutal Julio Jones injury blow

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is currently dealing with a nagging hamstring injury which has forced him to miss three games throughout the season. While he did feature in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, Jones was limited in practice on Friday. Now, the team has placed him on the Injured Reserve, which is set to keep him out for at least three contests. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL

