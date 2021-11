Broncos GM George Paton said that the team wanted to do right by LB Von Miller by sending him to the Rams. “Von and I had a positive, honest conversation this morning about our team as well as his own future. As I told Von, we wanted to do right not only for the Broncos but also for him personally with everything he has meant to this organization. While it’s certainly not easy to part ways with a player like Von, this is an opportunity for both our team and for Von as he begins the next chapter of his career.” (Mike Klis)

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO