Animals

Moose hunters seeing little success

By Newsroom
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — Maine’s moose hunters have not had a lot of success this fall. The...

www.foxbangor.com

State
Maine State
Maine's moose hunters not having much luck this fall

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s moose hunters have not had a lot of success this fall. The state is home to an annual fall moose hunt that attracts tens of thousands of applicants for a limited number of permits. The season doesn’t end until late November, but the percentage of moose harvested is likely to be among the lowest in state history, the Bangor Daily News reported.
MAINE STATE
