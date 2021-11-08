Moose hunters seeing little success

Do moose actually exist? After moving to Maine four years ago this was a question I found myself asking more and more as time went on. As each year passed by my doubts in these creatures being anything more than a unicorn grew. Having moved to Maine from the United Kingdom (UK) via Minnesota, I arrived in the state with great excitement as I drove by the “Moose Crossing” sign on I-95. Wow, moose must be everywhere I thought, I’ll see them every day! Reality quickly set in as I settled into my new apartment in Portland. The only animal crossing I would witness were my cats trying to trip me up as I walked.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO