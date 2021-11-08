Coach Dan Campbell says Lions aren't claiming Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed earlier on Monday that his team will not be claiming former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers after the Cleveland Browns agreed to release the 29-year-old.

ESPN's Adam Schefter did not name the winless Detroit Lions among teams able to absorb the reported $7.25 million of salary attached to Beckham through the rest of the season on Friday. The Lions have a need at the position, though, and coach Dan Campbell was understandably asked if Detroit would be in the market for OBJ coming off its bye.

It seems Campbell is not a fan of the three-time Pro Bowl selection:

Beckham tallied only 17 receptions for 232 yards with no touchdowns this season until he and the Browns parted ways. Per Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Beckham wants to join the Saints, Seattle Seahawks, or San Francisco 49ers assuming he goes unclaimed and hits free agency this week.

Meanwhile, Cleveland notched a dominant and impressive 41-16 win at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday without Beckham playing alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield. That result improved the Browns to 5-4.