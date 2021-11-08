CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coach Dan Campbell says Lions aren't claiming Odell Beckham Jr.

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed earlier on Monday that his team will not be claiming former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers after the Cleveland Browns agreed to release the 29-year-old.

ESPN's Adam Schefter did not name the winless Detroit Lions among teams able to absorb the reported $7.25 million of salary attached to Beckham through the rest of the season on Friday. The Lions have a need at the position, though, and coach Dan Campbell was understandably asked if Detroit would be in the market for OBJ coming off its bye.

It seems Campbell is not a fan of the three-time Pro Bowl selection:

Beckham tallied only 17 receptions for 232 yards with no touchdowns this season until he and the Browns parted ways. Per Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Beckham wants to join the Saints, Seattle Seahawks, or San Francisco 49ers assuming he goes unclaimed and hits free agency this week.

Meanwhile, Cleveland notched a dominant and impressive 41-16 win at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday without Beckham playing alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield. That result improved the Browns to 5-4.

Related
Yardbarker

Details on Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with Rams

Contrary to multiple previous reports, it took big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. less than a full week after his official release from the Cleveland Browns to agree to terms with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the Rams' "Monday Night Football" game at the San Francisco 49ers. Details of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman is going to claim Odell Beckham Jr., isn’t he?

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately want to have an elite passing offense. They’ve invested four of their last five first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball, spent heavily on one of the best offensive lines in the business when fully healthy, and moved on from the first Super Bowl-winning head coach in franchise history to try to field an innovative offensive around a bright young wunderkind.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Odell Beckham Jr. to Baltimore?

Welcome to the first Purple Friday of November, Flock Nation! After a week without Ravens football, I bet we’re all as happy as these guys that the Ravens will be back in action this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. It was an extremely successful bye week in Baltimore. Not only...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Coach Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a member of the Cleveland Browns. But an interesting comment indicates it might not be that way for long. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Beckham’s absence from...
NFL
Yardbarker

Only Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The Bengals face the Browns on Sunday in what could be a make or break game for both teams. The loser could end up in the AFC North cellar by week's end. Cleveland dealt with Odell Beckham Jr. drama all week long. The former Pro Bowler didn't practice and will ultimately be released by the team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks should make a claim for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Seahawks have a history of giving gifted but troubled wide receivers a second-or-third chance in the NFL. Despite having one of the league’s top duos at the position in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Seattle has shown interest in Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown in recent years. That’s why it would be no surprise if they’re one of the teams looking into Odell Beckham Jr., who was just waived by the Browns after restructuring his contract.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Scout hired by Dan Campbell’s mentor (Bill Parcells) thinks Lions need to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

If you have seen the Lions this season from day one, you know they do not have any upper echelon wide receivers on their roster. They need to sign Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ). Detroit did nothing to replace wide receiver Kenny Golladay, except drafting a fifth-round wide receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown) who is playing like a fifth-round wide receiver. I was never super high on Golladay to begin with, giving him a “B” grade last season as a writer for Sports Illustrated Detroit Lions (click here to see article). However, replacing Golladay with St. Brown is like trading in a Corvette for a used minivan.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Week 9 Mailbag: Can coach Dan Campbell motivate the Lions to a victory?

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. How can Dan Campbell keep the team together despite all the losses and the possibility of going 0-17. I know that he was on the 0-16 2008 Detroit Lions squad, so how MCDC can motivate the team to play above their talent and get a win? — whatevergong82.
NFL
