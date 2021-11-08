Raiders cut 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette after video filled with death threats, firearms surfaces

Damon Arnette Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders' other first-round pick in that draft was Henry Ruggs III, who was released last week following his involvement in a fatal car crash and still-emerging gun charges.

Las Vegas has fared pretty well this season in spite of so much adversity and currently sits tied with the Los Angeles Chargers atop the AFC West with a 5-3 record. The Raiders are, however, coming off a messy 23-16 loss to the New York Giants. They return to Sin City next weekend to host the Kansas City Chiefs.