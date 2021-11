I want to be clear that I'm not stalking Albert Pujols. I was searching for something else and came across a video showing what used to be his St. Louis mansion. I'll be transparent about how I found this. As I've said at least a billion times before, I am a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. No other. Will be till the day I die. I have been following rumors that Albert will rejoin the Cardinals for the upcoming 2022 season. Multiple sources are saying it's inevitable. I sure hope so.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO