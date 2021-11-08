UEFA Champions League rewind

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines again in the Champions League, but as Manchester United head to a tight finish in their group, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, and Ajax have all confirmed their berths in the knockouts with four wins in four. Barcelona are on a mini-recovery after beating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 again. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig, and are now a point behind Manchester City. AC Milan are all but out of Europe after a 1-1 draw against Porto while Inter are a point above surprise package Sheriff (who they beat 3-1 on Wednesday) and two behind Real Madrid in their group. It's been a fun couple of days. By the Numbers brings you the best stats from Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League season.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO