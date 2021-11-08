UEFA Champions League rewind

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Angelo Zarra
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking a look at the Champions League so far using previous format. With club soccer at a halt in Europe due to the international break, I thought it’d be interesting to go back and live in the past a bit. I thought about taking the old format of the European Cup...

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Benfica player ratings as Lewandowski hattrick stamped another big win for Bayern Munich in Champions League

At home leg against Benfica, Bayern Munich delivered similar performance what they had against them in away fixture. Lewandowski hattrick, Sane and Gnabry goal were the main highlights of the match. Even though Morato and Nunez scored goal for Benfica but it was not useful from match context. Here are...
UEFA Champions League scores: Bayern Munich, Juventus reach last 16 as Barcelona claim crucial win

Bayern Munich and Juventus became the first two clubs in the hat for the Champions League round of 16 draw as both secured impressive wins to take them to 12 points from 12 in the group stages. Julian Nagelsmann's side had their wobbles against Benfica, conceding two goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Happily for them, however, Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance in style with a hat trick that made him the club's record scorer in the competition -- he could have had four had he not tamely missed a penalty. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry also scored exceptionally in a 5-2 win.
UEFA Champions League scores: Live updates for Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern, more after Chelsea win

Matchday four of the Champions League kicks off today with what promises to be a intriguing selection of games, all available to watch on Paramount+. Bayern Munich and Juventus will reach the last 16 if they avoid defeat in their games today. For others, however, the stakes are far higher with pressure on Barcelona away to Dynamo Kyiv and Manchester United looking to follow on from their win against Tottenham with a further three points against Atalanta.
Ronaldo 8 - 7 Messi, Real Madrid first to 1000 and the best stats of UEFA Champions League matchday 4

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines again in the Champions League, but as Manchester United head to a tight finish in their group, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, and Ajax have all confirmed their berths in the knockouts with four wins in four. Barcelona are on a mini-recovery after beating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 again. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig, and are now a point behind Manchester City. AC Milan are all but out of Europe after a 1-1 draw against Porto while Inter are a point above surprise package Sheriff (who they beat 3-1 on Wednesday) and two behind Real Madrid in their group. It's been a fun couple of days. By the Numbers brings you the best stats from Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League season.
Uefa signs Sportradar as Champions League’s first exclusive betting data partner

Deal includes integrity element for length of contract. Sportradar expands soccer portfolio, which also includes Fifa, AFC and Conmebol. Uefa, European soccer’s governing body, has struck its first exclusive gambling data partnership, signing a three-year deal with Switzerland-based sports technology company Sportradar. The agreement, which will run until the end...
UEFA Champions League: Sporting CP vs Besiktas player ratings as in form attacking trio of Goncalves, Paulinho and Sarabia ensures comfortable winning for Sporting CP over Besiktas in Champions League

Sporting CP produced an excellent 90 minutes game at their home to secure a comfortable 4-0 win against Besiktas. Early 1st half goals by Goncalves and Paulinho set the tone for Sporting CP. In the 2nd half, Sarabia scored in the 56th minute to ensure a complete domination over Besiktas. Besiktas never looked good with tactics and they were in the end just playing to end the game.
UEFA Champions League: Villarreal vs Young Boys Player Ratings as the Yellow Submarine edges out Young Boys

With the Group F points table shaping up nicely, Villarreal welcomed Young Boys in a vital home fixture on Thursday night. The visitors surprised everyone by starting dominatingly as they forced Rulli to make a save within 3 minutes of the kickoff whistle. However, Villarreal soon settled their nerves and answered back by attempting the goal in the 7th minute. For the next few minutes, both sides played tentatively and struggled to create clear chances.The home side broke the deadlock through a set-a-piece as the midfielder Etienne Capoue slotted the rebound in the goal in the 36th minute.
Chelsea vs. Malmo odds, picks, how to watch, channel, live stream: Nov. 2 UEFA Champions League predictions

Chelsea will try to secure all three points when Thomas Tuchel's side squares off against Malmo in the 2021 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The Blues dominated Malmo the last time these two met, winning 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Oct. 20. Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 in the Premier League last Saturday, while Malmo is unbeaten in its last three fixtures. Stream the match on Paramount+.
