SEATTLE — While it wasn’t without positives, Monday night’s 1-1 draw between the Seattle Sounders and the visiting LA Galaxy was a frustrating 90 minutes of soccer. The tie against the Galaxy in the final regular-season home game would have been frustrating no matter how it came, but LA’s goal came from Chicharito somehow finding himself completely unmarked in the box on a corner, and the Sounders had plenty of chances to take more from the game but couldn’t find the back of the net beyond Raúl Ruidíaz’s Panenka.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO