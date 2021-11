(St. Paul, MN) — Senators from Minnesota and Maine are proposing a new bill to better promote preventative health services. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Susan Collins say their proposed legislation would not only draw attention to mammograms but also amplify the importance of physicals and cancer screenings. Klobuchar, who underwent radiation treatment for breast cancer earlier this year, noted that while she was fortunate enough to catch the cancer early, not many are as lucky.

