The Carolina Panthers aren’t happy with Mac Jones. The Patriots rookie quarterback says it’s a misunderstanding. During the Patriots 24-6 win over the Panthers, Jones was strip-sacked by Brian Burns with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. When Jones was hit, the ball came out and bounced three yards behind him. During that time, the rookie grabbed Burns by the ankle and didn’t let go. The defensive end was twisted up on the play and ended up on the sideline in the blue medical tent. He returned, but later departed the game with an ankle injury.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO