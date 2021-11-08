CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Star Trek: Prodigy Renewal, Grey's Casting and More

By Vlada Gelman
 6 days ago
Star Trek: Prodigy will continue flying: Paramount+ has renewed the animated kids’ series for Season 2 , less than two weeks after the show debuted on Oct. 28.

The first season is currently releasing new episodes weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18, after which it will resume with five more installments beginning Thursday, Jan. 6. (The 10-episode second half of Season 1 will unspool at a later date next year.)

The show’s voice cast features Kate Mulgrew (as Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Grey’s Anatomy has tapped Greg Tarzan Davis ( Good Trouble ) to recur as Jordan Wright, the favorite resident of Scott Speedman’s character Dr. Nick Marsh in Minnesota, our sister site Deadline reports. Jordan will be introduced in the Dec. 9 episode and will cross paths with Meredith when she’s brought in on a case.

* The Selling Sunset spinoff Selling the OC will debut next year on Netflix, our sister site Variety reports. The unscripted series follows Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim as he expands his real estate firm to a second office in Newport Beach.

* AMC+ has acquired the three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn , starring Jodie Turner-Smith ( Queen & Slim, Without Remorse ) in the titular role. The series, which previously aired on the UK’s Channel 5 in June, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 9 on the streamer, with the two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays.

* Jeff Wilbusch ( Unorthodox, Oslo ) will headline David E. Kelley’s Peacock crime drama The Missing , playing Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective whose belief in mankind is his “superpower” when it comes to uncovering the truth.

* The following will make their Disney+ debuts this Friday, Nov. 12 (aka Disney+ Day): Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye , and the 2007 live-action/animated musical fantasy rom-com Enchanted (starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey).

* Made for Love has promoted Sarunas J. Jackson, who plays Hazel’s co-worker Jay, to series regular for Season 2, per Deadline . Additionally, Chris Diamantopoulos ( Silicon Valley ) and Angela Lin ( Rebel ) will recur, while former American Idol judge Paula Abdul will guest-star as an A.I. hologram assistant.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

