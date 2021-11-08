Michigan reports 8,911 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths over 3 days

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brandon Segers, 33, and Dionne Segers, 32, both of Philadelphia, PA, and their inmate accomplice, Michael Matthews, 42, of Richmond, VA, and currently incarcerated at FCI Cumberland in Maryland, were charged with fraudulently applying for and obtaining emergency unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the defendants allegedly submitted false applications claiming that prison inmates lost employment as a result of the pandemic, and submitted false weekly certifications that inmates were available to work full-time despite their incarceration.
