Munson Healthcare has moved to level red in its pandemic response plan, the first time in the hospital system's history it has moved into its most serious stage. Level red is characterized by an "overwhelming number of local cases beyond capacity of the healthcare system" and means COVID-19 care will be prioritized, some services (like elective surgeries and sleep disorders) will be scaled back, and operational hours may change. The move comes as a surge continues to batter northern Michigan, with Grand Traverse County climbing from an average of 29 new daily COVID-19 cases in September to 49 in November and 24 patients dying at Munson hospitals in the last two weeks.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO