It’s been a few years since a Patriots quarterback drew the ire of football fans across the country. This week though, it’s felt like the good ol’ days. Patriots QB Mac Jones has been in the spotlight this week not for his performance against the Panthers in a 24-6 win on Sunday, but a particular play. After being strip sacked by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, Jones grabbed Burns’ ankle as he was lying on the ground. Jones claims he thought Burns had picked up the fumble, while after the game members of the Panthers have claimed it was a dirty play with Jones intending to injure the star pass rusher. The league is reportedly reviewing the play and Jones could face a potential fine.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO