Pritzker Touts Illinois’s Environmental Achievements During UK Visit, Says More Must Be Done

Republican state Sen. Neil Anderson argues Illinois’ troubled state scream for change in the way Gov. J.B. Pritzker has elected to battle COVID-19. “For nearly two years now, we've seen the governor take a unilateral approach at mitigations and mandates,” Anderson said at an Oct. 26 news conference on the subject. “Trying to figure out the best way to get people safely back to work and get our state back on its feet should not be done by rule by fiat by the governor. In his traditional go it alone approach, the governor's encouraged the public to be all in with Illinois, but refused to allow elected officials that represent three co-equal branches of government have been left out of the process time and time again.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO