Illinois State

Pritzker Touts Illinois’s Environmental Achievements During UK Visit, Says More Must Be Done

By WMAY Newsroom
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker says even though Illinois is trying to lead the way on converting to a cleaner...

Comments / 10

CLW
6d ago

If he would shut his mouth that would help the environment .

13
Matt Nash
6d ago

As he flies all over in his private jet and limo entourage, fat hypocrite

8
#BidenSucks
5d ago

For starters, you need to leave Illinois and stop ruining our state.

6
wmay.com

Pritzker says any school vaccination mandate must go through legislature

(The Center Square) – The vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year olds is nearing and some are wondering if a school vaccination mandate in Illinois will follow. In California, COVID-19 vaccines will be added to the state’s list of immunizations required for school attendance. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday that Illinois could eventually do the same.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theintelligencer.com

Pritzker says gun violence 'must stop'

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has classified gun violence as a public health crisis in Illinois. “Gun violence is devastating communities, neighborhoods, blocks and families,” Pritzker said at a Monday news conference. “Mothers, fathers, brothers, friends, are experiencing senseless tragedies in the deaths and serious injuries of their loved ones. This work is urgent.”
CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
WGN News

Pritzker touts Illinois’ clean energy plan at climate summit

Governor J.B. Pritzker is wrapping up his time overseas, touting Illinois’ clean energy plan on the international level. Referencing climate change concerns, world leaders say progress has been made but much more work is needed. On Monday, Pritzker was among the U.S. governors who talked about steps they were taking. “In America’s heartland lies a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
#Economy#Un
US News and World Report

Pritzker, Top Aides Headed to UK on Climate Mission

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and an entourage of top state officials planned to depart for the United Kingdom Tuesday on a weeklong hunt for climate-friendly investment and to tout Illinois' new clean-energy law at the global climate change summit in Scotland. Pritzker's group will start in London,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Pritzker Signs Clarification Of Right Of Conscience Act

Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation that seeks to clarify the state’s “right of conscience” law to make it clear that it does not apply to people seeking to object to the state’s COVID mandates. The Health Care Right of Conscience Act was initially enacted to protect medical providers like...
HEALTH
wmay.com

Pritzker Pushes Illinois Green Energy Efforts In UK Visit

Governor JB Pritzker is continuing his overseas push to tout Illinois’s move to clean energy and to encourage foreign investment in the state’s efforts. Pritzker has been meeting with companies in the UK that specialize in green energy ideas, and the governor is delivering remarks to the climate change summit that’s drawing world leaders to Glasgow, Scotland this weekend.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
Axios

Pritzker brings Illinois to global climate stage

Governor JB Pritzker is leading a delegation to Glasgow this week to represent Illinois at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Why it matters: Pritzker will tout his record of climate action on the international stage, including the new bill passed to offer tax incentives to the electric car industry, to a conference hosting leaders from over 100 countries.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockislandtoday.com

Illinois' Anderson challenges Pritzker's emergency authority as 'constituents demand'

Republican state Sen. Neil Anderson argues Illinois’ troubled state scream for change in the way Gov. J.B. Pritzker has elected to battle COVID-19. “For nearly two years now, we've seen the governor take a unilateral approach at mitigations and mandates,” Anderson said at an Oct. 26 news conference on the subject. “Trying to figure out the best way to get people safely back to work and get our state back on its feet should not be done by rule by fiat by the governor. In his traditional go it alone approach, the governor's encouraged the public to be all in with Illinois, but refused to allow elected officials that represent three co-equal branches of government have been left out of the process time and time again.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wnns.com

Pritzker: New Estimates Show Illinois’s Fiscal Situation Improving

Governor JB Pritzker says new fiscal forecasts show Illinois is making headway in dealing with its structural budget deficit. The revised figures from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget project significantly smaller deficits from Fiscal Years 2023 to 2027 than initial estimates. The office expects the state to finish the current fiscal year with a $418 million surplus. After that, annual deficits are projected to range from $400 million to $1 billion, but the earlier estimates put those numbers in excess of $4 billion each year.
POLITICS
newschannel20.com

Governor Pritzker delivers speech at UK roundtable

Glasgow, Scotland — As Governor Pritzker leads the gubernatorial mission to the United Kingdom to highlight Illinois’ green energy economy, he delivered the keynote address at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) roundtable on Sunday. He addressed business leaders and government officials, stressing the urgency of working across...
POLITICS
wmay.com

Billionaire Griffin Vows To Support Challenge To Pritzker

Illinois’s wealthiest man is pledging to use his vast wealth to try to unseat Governor JB Pritzker next year. Pritzker is expected to use a substantial amount of his own fortune in his re-election bid, but big contributions by hedge fund manager Ken Griffin could help level that playing field.
POLITICS
Chicago Sun-Times

The world needs more trees. Chicago and Illinois must help.

On Tuesday, more than 100 world leaders vowed to halt deforestation over the next decade at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. President Joe Biden pledged to work with Congress to spend $9 billion through 2030 to protect trees. The Chicago region and Illinois need to do their...
ILLINOIS STATE
connectcre.com

Pritzker Touts State’s Progress in Repairing Structural Deficit

Illinois has made significant improvement in its structural deficit, the Pritzker administration said Tuesday. Accordingly, the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget is now projecting smaller deficits than estimated previously in the general funds budget for fiscal years 2023 through 2027. The forecasted fiscal year 2023 shortfall was reduced from...
REAL ESTATE
roblawnews.com

Pritzker makes Illinois pitch at world climate conference

SPRINGFIELD – As global leaders met in Glasgow, Scotland, over the past two weeks to discuss the effects of and potential policy solutions to climate change, Gov. JB Pritzker made the case in a pair of speaking events that Illinois is doing its part to counteract troubling climate trends. Want...
ILLINOIS STATE

