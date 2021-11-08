New Round Of Rental Assistance Delayed Until Next Month

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is once again offering rental assistance for those whose incomes have been negatively impacted due to COVID and are at least 30 days behind in rent. The program is called the 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP). If you are a renter in Illinois and are behind on rent due to COVID-19, you may be eligible for up to $25,000 and 18 months of emergency rental payments. This application process for the Illinois Rental Payment Program will open on Monday, December 6, 2021. The application period will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance. For more information about the ILRPP, go to https://www.ihda.org/about-ihda/illinois-rental-payment-program/.

