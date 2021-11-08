‘Hey, have you missed us?’ Final ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer released

The boys are back. Well, at least two of them, as the final trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was released Monday.

In the last trailer before the movie’s release on Nov. 17, not only is original Ghostbuster Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) heard, but also this time Peter Venkman’s (Bill Murray) is heard.

Watch the trailer on YouTube or below.

Fans on YouTube are reacting to hearing Murray’s voice. Some said they had goosebumps, another said they teared up.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd and hits theaters on Nov. 19. It was directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original director Ivan Reitman, who is producing this film.

